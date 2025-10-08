The Predator Becomes the Prey in the Predator: Badlands Final Trailer

Summary:

“The ultimate Predator” returns in Predator: Badlands.

Predator: Badlands is finally releasing and will pick up from the events shown in Prey.

The final trailer is packed with details. Here’s everything you need to know about Predator Badlands.

Predator: Badlands is set to release in theaters on November 7, 2025, serving as a sequel to the 2022 hit Prey. The movie follows a young Yautja (Predator) warrior who has been outcast from his clan, marking the first time the story unfolds entirely from a Predator’s perspective.

This installment also marks the long-awaited crossover between the Predator and Alien franchises. With the movie being one month away, the final trailer for Predator: Badlands has been released, and we have plenty of stuff to uncover.

Double the Weyland-Yutani Androids, Double the Predator Threat

The trailer begins with Dek as the protagonist. We also get snippets of Njohrr and Kwei, Dek’s father and elder brother. Dek travels to planet Genna to prove his place within the clan. While their exact stance remains unclear, his family appears to be opposing him.

Elle Fanning is playing a dual role in Predator: Badlands. She plays the role of Thia, a damaged Weyland-Yutani android, and Tessa, a perfect Weyland-Yutani synth who opposes Thia and Dek. Tessa also has a bunch of other lookalike Weyland-Yutani synths that will serve as goons for Dek.

Badlands Shows a Side of Predator We’ve Never Witnessed Before

Predator looking sad and troubled in Badlands trailer | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The first 30 seconds of the final trailer show the Predator’s emotions. We see him crash and fall as he looks troubled and sad. However, these emotions quickly transform into rage as Dek screams and the trailer transitions to the next scene.

This is the first time in the franchise’s history that we see a Predator look vulnerable and sad. While fans didn’t like Predator having humanlike traits at first, it makes sense here since he is the protagonist and the story asks us to empathize with him.

What Does Predator: Badlands’ PG-13 Rating Mean for Its Gore

Predator: Badlands is rated PG-13 and is the first time in the franchise’s history that the movie didn’t receive an R rating. This might worry fans who could see it as a cash grab aimed at a wider audience at the expense of the franchise’s signature gore. However, that is not the case.

In a conversation with Bloody Disgusting, the producer of Badlands explained the reason for the movie being PG-13. “We don’t have any humans in the movie, and so we don’t have any human red blood. We’re going to go as hard as we possibly can within those constraints, and we think we’ll be able to do some pretty awesomely gruesome stuff, but colors other than red.”