The Sopranos Cast: Where They Are Now?

The Sopranos changed television forever, exposing us to dark, flawed characters who were more realistic than anything we’d ever witnessed. The show wasn’t about mob life; it was about family, therapy, and the tough cost of power. And you can’t talk about its success without looking at the iconic cast that brought every scene to life. Below is where you can find the stars of The Sopranos today.

Lorraine Bracco as Dr. Jennifer Melfi

Dr. Melfi was Tony’s psychiatrist, who tried to cure his anxiety while maintaining her professional boundaries. She constantly struggled between clinical detachment and the very real danger of treating a mob boss. While she provided Tony with genuine insight, she was well aware that her work could not actually “cure” him. Her sessions provided a psychological depth to the program, exposing Tony’s internal struggle.

Bracco thrived after the show. She starred on Rizzoli & Isles for seven seasons, narrated I Married a Mobster, and had memorable appearances on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Blue Bloods. She starred in her 2020 HGTV show renovating a 200-year-old Sicilian villa, and voiced Sofia the Seagull in Disney’s 2022 Pinocchio. At 70, Bracco’s still keeping busy, running her own wine label, and reconnecting with Sopranos fans at anniversary events.

Robert Iler as A.J. Soprano

A.J. was Tony’s son and the family’s biggest underachiever. Struggling with depression, identity, and a lack of direction, he was always a source of worry for his parents. A.J. never had much interest in the mob world. His emotional vulnerability made him one of the tragic characters on the show.

Since The Sopranos, Iler has largely stepped away from acting, with only a single episode of Law & Order credited. Instead, Iler built a new career as a professional poker player and now reconnects with viewers and his on-screen sister through their mutual podcast “Not Today, Pal.” Iler’s few public statements about his time on The Sopranos and his longtime friendship with Jamie-Lynn Sigler keep the show alive for old fans.

Tony Sirico as Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri

Paulie was a loyal, old-school mob soldier with a quick temper and a superstitious streak. Bluntly funny and hot-headed, Paulie was intensely loyal to Tony and the organization. He brought comic relief to the show with his quirks, but was capable of becoming deadly at a moment’s notice. Paulie did have his moments of confusion and loneliness, even with his rough, tough demeanor, especially as the old mob ways began to fade.

Before The Sopranos, Sirico had a string of mob movie credits. Subsequently, he appeared in movies such as Café Society, voiced characters for Family Guy and American Dad!, and enjoyed every second of Sopranos reunions. Sirico’s death at 79 in 2022 did nothing to take away from his legacy, though, as his unique delivery and presence are still felt with every rewatch.

Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante

Silvio was Tony’s trusted consigliere with his level head and tailored suits. He managed the Bada Bing strip club and was a steady presence in the occasionally chaotic Soprano crew. Silvio was not as volatile as some, but he had no scruples about getting his hands dirty when the moment was right. Beneath his calm demeanor, he maintained his own personal moral limits.

Since leaving the Bada Bing behind, Van Zandt has appeared in Lilyhammer (the first original series for Netflix), played a role in The Irishman, continued to have a music career, and authored the memoir Unrequited Infatuations. Still touring with Springsteen and producing, Van Zandt is the example that you can be successful on both stage and screen.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano

Meadow was Tony’s intelligent, willful daughter, often seen as his hope for a better, crime-free future. She defied her parents’ values and yearned for independence through education and resolve. She was, however, not entirely free from the shadows of her family’s wealth and influence. Meadow discovered more and became an accomplice to the truth about her family’s fortune as she matured.

Following The Sopranos, Sigler remained active in series such as Entourage, Ugly Betty, and Big Sky. Offscreen, she disclosed her lifelong struggle with multiple sclerosis, leveraging her platform for MS awareness and advocacy. She is currently hosting a podcast, collaborating with Robert Iler on “Not Today, Pal,” and remains active in television and films.

Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti

Christopher was Tony’s hot-headed protégé and cousin-by-marriage, always eager to climb the ranks in the mob world. He was pleading for Tony’s approval, but kept sabotaging himself with his drug addiction and childish antics. His dream of becoming a screenwriter conflicted with his life of crime. Christopher’s life was a tragic mix of ambition, failure, and self-destruction.

Since The Sopranos, Imperioli has guest-starred in shows like Life on Mars, Detroit 1-8-7, and the critically acclaimed The White Lotus, for which he received a second Emmy nomination. Beyond acting, he’s an author. His novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes showcases his talent. He even narrated The Many Saints of Newark.

Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano

Carmela was Tony’s conflicted but loyal wife. She adored the financial perks of mob life but often wrestled with the moral cost of her husband’s actions. Trapped between her Catholic guilt and desire for stability, she tried to safeguard her children while condoning Tony’s lifestyle.

Carmela was far from naive; she was smart, emotionally tough, and knew exactly how to handle Tony when she needed to. She won four Emmys and two Golden Globes for her acting.

Falco didn’t let up: she kept headlining Nurse Jackie, introducing us to the chaotic lives of hospital nurses and earning more Emmy nominations. She’s played Hillary Clinton (Impeachment: American Crime Story), starred in Horace and Pete, and most recently appeared in the epic franchise as General Ardmore in Avatar: The Way of Water, with another installment in the works. Falco continues to be a presence in high-profile, critically acclaimed television.

James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

Tony Soprano was a ruthless New Jersey mob boss trying to maintain his crime family and his real family in line. Behind the violence and domination lay depression and anxiety, and so he sought therapy.

His constant balancing act of mafia politics, personal demons, and family dysfunction made him one of television’s most complex and morally ambiguous characters. Gandolfini’s performance redefined what television acting could be, earning him three Emmys and a lasting legacy.

After the show, Gandolfini avoided being typecast in mobster roles. He was seen in widely acclaimed movies like Zero Dark Thirty, Enough Said, and executive-produced HBO series like Hemingway & Gellhorn and The Night Of.

Gandolfini tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 51, but his impact is so strong that his own son, Michael Gandolfini, stepped into the role of young Tony in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.