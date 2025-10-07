“The stars look very different today.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1189 (October 8, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “The stars look very different today.” LoLdle (#1189) for October 8, 2025.

Today’s LoLdle Hints #1189th (October 8, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1189 Edition:

Classic Hint: Breath of Light (Ability)

Breath of Light (Ability) Quote Hint: The stars look very different today.

The stars look very different today. Ability Hint: Phase

Phase Emoji Hint: 🪓🩸🏀

🪓🩸🏀 Splash Hint: This Piltover scientist defends his home with a transformative weapon, shifting from a Mercury Hammer to a Mercury Cannon.

” The stars look very different today.” LoLdle Answers for the 1189th Edition (October 8, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Aurelion Sol

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Zoe

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Aphelios; Bonus: W (Phase)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Darius

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Answer Splash Art: Jayce, Bonus: Zenith Games Jayce

This specific puzzle combination effectively spanned the game’s timeline, featuring one of the newest reworks and a very early, foundational champion. The mix was quite diverse, moving from the epic scale of a celestial dragon to the mechanical complexity of a five-weapon master. The Splash Art choice, featuring a highly detailed alternate skin, provided a small degree of thematic variation within the set.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1188)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1188) Classic : Soraka

: Soraka Quote : Neeko

: Neeko Ability : Thresh; Bonus : W (Dark Passage)

: Thresh; : W (Dark Passage) Emoji : Pyke

: Pyke Splash Art: Shen, Bonus: Pulsefire Shen

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

