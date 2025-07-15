The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Where to Watch

Summary:

Yoshiki confronts the unsettling changes in the boy claiming to be Hikaru.

The tension in the village grows as unnatural events begin to occur.

Episode 3 will likely dive deeper into the entity’s origins and Yoshiki’s internal conflict.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3’s release date, countdown timer, and where to watch the series.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 will continue Yoshiki’s journey as he struggles to accept the fact that his friend Hikaru is no longer human. Episode 1 introduced the audience to Hikaru’s mysterious death and return, with Episode 2 revealing even more about the creature now wearing Hikaru’s face.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. Episode 3 is expected to further explore the supernatural entity behind Hikaru’s transformation and the village’s growing unease.

What Happened in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 2?

Episode 2 opened with the discovery of the old woman’s death, which sparked suspicion throughout the village. While Hikaru acted unaware, Yoshiki quietly sensed that his best friend might somehow be involved in the incident.

At school, the tension grew when one of the boys brought up a hidden forest path near where the death occurred. This seemingly small detail hinted at something lurking just beyond the surface.

Meanwhile, Tanaka arrived in Kubitachi and began his investigation. At the old woman’s house, he and a few others found several scattered papers with Nonuki’s name written on them. But the real shock came when Tanaka stumbled upon Hikaru’s bag in the mountains, containing a tiny, shrunken head.

Back in the hills, Yoshiki was ambushed by a terrifying creature. Just as he was about to be overwhelmed, Hikaru came to his rescue and ate the creature. When Yoshiki asked what he had done in the forest, Hikaru unbuttoned his shirt to reveal a vertical gap in his chest. Yoshiki reached inside, touching the creature that now lived within him.

Later, at a grocery store, a housewife named Rie Kurebayashi warned Yoshiki that he was getting involved in something dangerous. She claimed to see things others couldn’t and gave him her number, urging him to reach out if he needed help.

That night, as Yoshiki lay in bed, he thought about reaching out to her but chose not to. He wasn’t ready to face the truth that Hikaru was gone, and the thing pretending to be him might be dangerous.

What to Expect from The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3

The Summer Hikaru Died #2 #ひかなつアニメ



This scene is just so wild and unsettling😭Hikaru is definitely not letting Yoshiki go away at all even if he tries. The whole episode you can see how dead his eyes are and he’s trying to live in the delusion that everything is okay pic.twitter.com/t9tNoFMS4p — Mars. (@AwayOnMarss00__) July 12, 2025

Episode 3 will likely deepen the conflict between Yoshiki and the thing pretending to be Hikaru. It might also explain what replaced Hikaru and whether it means harm or not. Since the creature was likely responsible for the old woman’s death, it’s sure to trigger more unsettling events in the upcoming episode.

We can expect the tension in the village to rise as strange events continue to unfold. Tanaka’s search for answers might lead him straight to Hikaru, revealing truths that could shift the story in a darker direction. It would also be interesting to see how Yoshiki deals with the fact that the thing pretending to be his friend might have sinister intentions.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. It will air first on several Japanese television channels before streaming globally on Netflix. Find the release time for your region below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 10:00 AM Saturday, July 19 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 1:00 PM Saturday, July 19 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Saturday, July 19 Central European Summer Time 7:00 PM Saturday, July 19 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Saturday, July 19 Philippine Standard Time (PHT) 1:00 AM Sunday, July 20 Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:30 AM Sunday, July 20 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 2:00 AM Sunday, July 20

Here is the countdown timer for The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3:

Where to Watch The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 will be available to stream on Netflix (link not available yet) shortly after it airs in Japan. Episodes are released weekly every Monday as part of the Summer 2025 anime lineup.

With the mystery behind Hikaru’s return deepening and supernatural events escalating, Episode 3 is expected to reveal more about the forces at play in this haunting rural tale.