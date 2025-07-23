The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Where to Watch

Summary:

Yoshiki tries to process what he saw inside Hikaru’s body.

Tanaka’s investigation starts connecting the dots between the mountain and Hikaru’s return.

Episode 4 could reveal how far the entity’s presence has spread across the village.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4’s release date, countdown timer, and where to watch the series.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4 picks up after Yoshiki is attacked by the creature posing as Hikaru. He finally opens up to Rie and confronts the truth that his real friend is gone. Though he and the creature make up in the end, the tension between them lingers. The next episode may explore Yoshiki’s next move as he begins to push back against the thing wearing Hikaru’s face.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. The episode will likely shift the story toward more strange occurrences in the village as Yoshiki struggles to accept that his friend is truly gone and realizes he must act before the entity causes more harm.

Recap of The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The episode opened with a brief flashback to Hikaru and Yoshiki’s childhood, where they ate watermelons. In the present, Yoshiki arrived at Hikaru’s house with a watermelon of his own. Still burdened by the loss of his friend, he sat silently, deep in thought. As he texted Rie, Hikaru’s mother called him into the kitchen. Upstairs, the thing had already noticed the message.

Later, Yoshiki met up with Rie and told her everything about the strange new “Hikaru” and how things had changed. Rie warned that the bizarre events currently happening in the village only began after Hikaru’s transformation. She suggested that whatever he was, maybe he belonged on the mountain. Urging caution, she told Yoshiki to keep his distance from that thing.

Hikaru attacking Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

Back at school, Yoshiki tried to avoid Hikaru, but Hikaru found him and asked if they could walk home together. Yoshiki refused, and the tension between them grew. Realizing that Yoshiki no longer saw him as the real Hikaru, the entity lost control and attacked. However, he stopped himself in time, said he couldn’t hurt Yoshiki, and quietly walked away.

The next morning, Hikaru didn’t show up to school. Worried, Yoshiki rushed to his house to check on him, and the two quietly made amends. To himself, Yoshiki reflected that this Hikaru was like a young child who didn’t know anything and if that’s the case, then it was up to him to teach him a few things.

What to Expect from The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

Episode 4 may reveal whether the creature inside Hikaru is gaining more control. Yoshiki’s silence and growing fear suggest that his mental state is beginning to slip. If he keeps ignoring the truth, he could put himself and others in danger.

Episode 3 focuses solely on Yoshiki and his feelings toward the entity that took over Hikaru’s body. The next episode might shift focus to the village, with strange phenomena beginning to occur and Tanaka investigating the incidents. He could soon get closer to uncovering that Hikaru is at the center of it all.

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. It will first air on Japanese television before streaming worldwide on Netflix. Check the regional release times below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 10:00 AM Saturday, July 26 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 1:00 PM Saturday, July 26 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Saturday, July 26 Central European Time (CET) 7:00 PM Saturday, July 26 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Saturday, July 26 Philippine Time (PHT) 1:00 AM Sunday, July 27 Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:30 AM Sunday, July 27 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 2:00 AM Sunday, July 27

Here is the countdown timer for The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4:

Where to Watch The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 3 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4 will be available to stream on Netflix shortly after its broadcast in Japan. Episodes are released weekly on Sundays as part of the Summer 2025 anime season.

As the mystery behind Hikaru’s return deepens, the series continues to blur the line between love, grief, and horror. Episode 4 is set to take things further, pushing Yoshiki to make a choice he may not be ready for.