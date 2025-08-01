The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Where to Watch

Summary:

Hikaru attends the Summer Festival with Yoshiki and his sister, showing signs of reconciliation.

Tanaka digs deeper into the Indo family and their link to the cursed mountain.

Episode 5 could explore the villagers’ growing fear and how the entity’s presence is affecting the village.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5’s release date, countdown timer, and where to stream.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4 followed Hikaru, Yoshiki, and Kaoru as they attended the village summer festival. At the same time, Tanaka uncovered more about the cursed mountain and the failed Indou rituals, which may have triggered the entity’s arrival in the village.

The next episode will likely follow Tanaka as he begins actively searching for the entity within the village. The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. With tensions rising in the village, the story may shift toward more paranormal confrontations as the truth about the entity begins to unravel.

Recap of The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

Hikaru Yoshiki and Kaoru in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4, titled “Summer Festival,” opens with a light moment where Hikaru tries to pet a cat while Yoshiki watches. Later, the two attend a village festival along with Yoshiki’s younger sister, Kaoru.

Meanwhile, the village elders discuss the recent deaths and unexplained events. They talk about the Indou family ritual at Kubitachi Mountain and speculate that the failures of this ritual may be causing the strange happenings in the village. Tanaka joins the discussion and talks about the ritual and the entity it was meant to keep sealed in the mountain.

Around the same time, Hikaru and the others try to enter the shrine, but a protective barrier placed by Tanaka stops them. So, Hikaru asks Yoshiki and Kaoru to bring him some shaved ice instead. Sensing damage to the barrier, Tanaka runs to the shrine and confirms that the entity is present nearby.

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

Later, Hikaru and Yoshiki talk alone. Hikaru asks how Yoshiki figured out he wasn’t the real Hikaru. Yoshiki reveals that he saw the real Hikaru’s dead body in the mountains before this version of him returned. Meanwhile, Tanaka informs the villagers that the entity had damaged the barrier and tells them that it must have morphed into human form to avoid being easily detected.

The episode ends with a supernatural spirit appearing near the train tracks. However, Rie disperses it by swatting her hands while expressing concern for Yoshiki. A post-credit scene reveals that Hikaru had slipped and fallen in the rain, dying alone in the mountains. As he lay there, he wished for someone to stay by Yoshiki’s side, at which point the mysterious entity began to merge with his body.

What to Expect from The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

Episode 5 will likely focus more heavily on the villagers and how they react to the strange events. Now that Tanaka is involved, we might get new insight into the supernatural forces at work. The episode could also explore how much the elders know and what steps they plan to take to stop this entity.

Yoshiki is still caught between denial and responsibility. Though he wants to protect what’s left of his friend, he also knows the entity is a potential threat. As his grief deepens, he may begin to take more drastic steps to figure out what the entity living in Hikaru’s body truly is.

Tanaka in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. It will first air on Japanese television before streaming worldwide on Netflix. Check the regional release times below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 10:00 AM Saturday, August 2 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 1:00 PM Saturday, August 2 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Saturday, August 2 Central European Time (CET) 7:00 PM Saturday, August 2 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Saturday, August 2 Philippine Time (PHT) 1:00 AM Sunday, August 3 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 2:00 AM Sunday, August 3 Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:30 AM Sunday, August 3

Here is the countdown timer for The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5:

Where to Watch The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5

Rie in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 4

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 will be available to stream on Netflix shortly after it airs in Japan. Episodes are released weekly on Sundays as part of the Summer 2025 anime season.

With Tanaka confirming the entity’s presence in the village and Rie revealing her ability to ward off spirits, it’ll become even harder for Hikaru to maintain a normal life with Yoshiki without drawing attention. Episode 5 will likely delve deeper into the mystery of the entity and raise questions for Yoshiki that he may not be ready to confront.