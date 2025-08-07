The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 6: Release Date, Time, Countdown Timer, and Where to Watch

Summary:

Kaoru is terrified by the Wig Ghost in the bathroom.

Yoshiki and Hikaru confront the Wig Ghost, leading to Yoshiki being possessed.

Tanaka reveals a bell and sword, tools he believes will help track down and deal with the entity.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 followed Hikaru and Yoshiki as they encountered the Wig Ghost, the same spirit that scared Kaoru. Meanwhile, Tanaka prepared a new method to track the entity haunting the village.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 6 is set to release on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. With Tanaka now pursuing the entity using his bells and the line between Yoshiki and the supernatural beginning to blur, the next episode will likely see even more unsettling developments happen across the village.

Recap of The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5

Kaoru and the Wig Ghost in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5, titled “Wig Ghost“, opens with an unsettling paranormal experience at Yoshiki’s home. As Kaoru is taking a bath, she notices strands of hair moving on their own. Terrified, she runs out of the bathroom in panic. At school during cooking class, Hikaru again asks Yoshiki to put his hand inside his chest. The sensation is milder this time, but the black tendrils still wrap around Yoshiki’s arms, leaving him uneasy. Hikaru shrugs it off, but the discomfort lingers.

After the incident, a flashback shows Rie warning that spirits might latch onto those who stay close to the entity. Yoshiki later notices a dark mark forming on his arm where Hikaru had gripped him. Meanwhile, Tanaka meets with the village elders and shows them a chipped sword that works only on ghosts and a bell that may help locate the entity.

Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

Then, Yoshiki, Hikaru, and Yuuta are seen enjoying a rare light-hearted moment at the mall, playing with a claw machine. At one point, Yoshiki finally opens up to Hikaru about the ghost at his house. Hearing this, Hikaru decides to confront the ghost. When he takes too long in the bathroom, Yoshiki checks in and finds him submerged in the tub. As he reaches out, the ghost drags him underwater as well.

Yoshiki then ends up inside a dreamlike space, where a younger Hikaru blames him for their bird’s death, triggering a painful emotional confrontation. When they return to reality, Yoshiki is found with his hands around Hikaru’s neck, having been used by the ghost as a shield. However, Hikaru manages to expel the spirit with his power, following which it vanishes. The episode ends with Hikaru having a nice dinner with Yoshiki’s family.

What to Expect from The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 6

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

With Tanaka now using his tools to track the entity, Episode 6 will likely follow his search across the village and may lead him to uncover more signs of its presence. His actions could start drawing attention from Hikaru and Yoshiki, forcing the entity to respond and take preventive steps.

Still reeling from the possession, Yoshiki’s emotional state remains fragile. The upcoming episode might show him starting to feel the weight of being tied to the entity, especially as it draws more danger his way.

Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. It will air on Japanese networks before becoming available worldwide on Netflix. Check the regional release times below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 10:00 AM Saturday, August 9 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 1:00 PM Saturday, August 9 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Saturday, August 9 Central European Time (CET) 7:00 PM Saturday, August 9 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Saturday, August 9 Philippine Time (PHT) 1:00 AM Sunday, August 10 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 2:00 AM Sunday, August 10 Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:30 AM Sunday, August 10

Where to Watch The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 6

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 5 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 6 will be available to stream on Netflix shortly after its Japanese broadcast. New episodes release weekly on Sundays and are part of the Summer 2025 anime season.

With paranormal forces gathering around Yoshiki and Tanaka actively hunting for the entity, the village is heading into even stranger territory. Episode 6 will likely reveal what new threat awaits Yoshiki and how exactly Tanaka tracks down the entity.