The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 8: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Recap

Here’s a recap of The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7, Episode 8’s release date, countdown, and where to stream.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7 followed Yoshiki and Hikaru as they skipped school together and spent a fun day together. Coming back home, however, Yoshiki stabs Hikaru with a knife, only to find out that his friend cannot be killed. In desperation, he begged Hikaru to kill him instead. Hikaru decides against it and offers Yoshiki a piece of his being, so it becomes harder for him to kill anyone.

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 8 is set to release on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. With Yoshiki now realizing Hikaru is an unkillable entity, the next episode could explore how far he is willing to go to uncover the truth. Fans can catch the series weekly on Netflix and follow Yoshiki’s journey to uncover Hikaru’s true identity.

Recap of The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7 begins with Yoshiki sitting alone in his room, thinking about what happened the previous night with Hikaru and Asako. The next morning, on their way to school, Yoshiki suggests that they ditch school and go watch a movie together. Hikaru agrees, and while the rest of their classmates perform the recital, the two head off to spend the day on their own.

They enjoy a carefree time together, almost like things used to be. They watch a movie, eat ice cream, and walk by the river, sharing moments that remind Yoshiki of the friend he once knew. But even as they laugh and talk, Yoshiki cannot shake the feeling that something is deeply wrong, and the weight of his doubts continues to grow stronger.

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

That evening, they return to Yoshiki’s house and receive a video of the school recital. While Hikaru is distracted watching it, Yoshiki makes a sudden move. He grabs a knife and stabs him, desperate to uncover the truth. To his horror, Hikaru remains unhurt, proving that he cannot be killed. Broken at this reveal, Yoshiki begs Hikaru to kill him instead.

This moment forces Hikaru to confront the idea of life and death for the first time. Instead of harming Yoshiki, Hikaru reaches inside himself, takes out half of his insides, and hands it to Yoshiki. He tells Yoshiki that if he is smaller, it would at least be less easy for him to kill someone. Holding the piece, Yoshiki becomes more determined than ever to learn what Hikaru really is.

What to Expect from The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 8

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

With Yoshiki now certain that Hikaru cannot be killed so easily, Episode 8 will likely follow his search for answers. His desire to learn more about the entity could push him deeper into the supernatural forces haunting the village, and he might even come into conflict with the entity pretending to be Hikaru.

At the same time, Hikaru’s decision to hand over part of himself may bring unforeseen consequences, as now he is weaker and might be more susceptible to other supernatural beings. However, with Yoshiki still refusing to leave Hikaru’s side, the effect of this decision might finally start to catch up to him.

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST. It will first air on Japanese networks before becoming available globally on Netflix. Check the release times for different regions below:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 10:00 AM Saturday, August 23 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 1:00 PM Saturday, August 23 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Saturday, August 23 Central European Time (CET) 7:00 PM Saturday, August 23 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Saturday, August 23 Philippine Time (PHT) 1:00 AM Sunday, August 24 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 2:00 AM Sunday, August 24 Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:30 AM Sunday, August 24

Here is the countdown timer for The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 8:

Where to Watch The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 8

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 7 | Credits: Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 8 will be available to stream on Netflix shortly after its Japanese broadcast. The anime releases new episodes every Sunday as part of the Summer 2025 season.

With Yoshiki now realizing Hikaru cannot be killed, his search for answers will only intensify. He may turn to those who know more about the entity, hoping to uncover its origins and decide what must be done next.