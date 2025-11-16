The Telegraph Plusword 1,274 Answers Today: November 16, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,274 for November 16, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 16, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Not a spender? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Occur — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Levi ____, Reggae Reggae Sauce creator — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 8 Across: Speck in the sea? — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 9 Across: Chars — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Indian garments — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Kiss from ____, Seal song — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Stringed instrument — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 4 Down: Organic compound; trees (anag.) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Takes it easy — Starts with the letter “R”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 16, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Not a spender? — SAVER

6 Across: Occur — ARISE

7 Across: Levi ____, Reggae Reggae Sauce creator — ROOTS

8 Across: Speck in the sea? — ISLET

9 Across: Chars — SEARS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Indian garments — SARIS

2 Down: Kiss from ____, Seal song — AROSE

3 Down: Stringed instrument — VIOLA

4 Down: Organic compound; trees (anag.) — ESTER

5 Down: Takes it easy — RESTS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 16, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: VAULT

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a delightful mix of trivia, anagrams, and straight definitions, providing an accessible yet engaging experience. Clues referencing current figures and foreign terms provided a satisfying variety that kept the solving momentum strong. The completed grid was a clean path to revealing the highlighted letters, culminating in a highly rewarding and fun five-letter PlusWord solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: