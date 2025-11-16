Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,274 Answers Today: November 16, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,274 Answers Today: November 16, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,274 for November 16, 2025.

The Telegraph Plusword 1,274 Answers Today: November 16, 2025

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 16, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Not a spender? — Starts with the letter “S
  • 6 Across: Occur — Starts with the letter “A
  • 7 Across: Levi ____, Reggae Reggae Sauce creator — Starts with the letter “R
  • 8 Across: Speck in the sea? — Starts with the letter “I
  • 9 Across: Chars — Starts with the letter “S

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Indian garments — Starts with the letter “S
  • 2 Down: Kiss from ____, Seal song — Starts with the letter “A
  • 3 Down: Stringed instrument — Starts with the letter “V
  • 4 Down: Organic compound; trees (anag.) — Starts with the letter “E
  • 5 Down: Takes it easy — Starts with the letter “R

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 16, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Not a spender? — SAVER
  • 6 Across: Occur — ARISE
  • 7 Across: Levi ____, Reggae Reggae Sauce creator — ROOTS
  • 8 Across: Speck in the sea? — ISLET
  • 9 Across: Chars — SEARS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Indian garments — SARIS
  • 2 Down: Kiss from ____, Seal song — AROSE
  • 3 Down: Stringed instrument — VIOLA
  • 4 Down: Organic compound; trees (anag.) — ESTER
  • 5 Down: Takes it easy — RESTS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 16, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

VAULT

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a delightful mix of trivia, anagrams, and straight definitions, providing an accessible yet engaging experience. Clues referencing current figures and foreign terms provided a satisfying variety that kept the solving momentum strong. The completed grid was a clean path to revealing the highlighted letters, culminating in a highly rewarding and fun five-letter PlusWord solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Pips #91 Answers and Hints – November 17,...

Today’s Octordle #1393 Hints And Answers – November 17, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1393 Hints And Answers – November 17, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1612 Hints, Answers – November 17, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1298, November 17, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1156 Hints, Answer – November 17, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 17, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #890 Hints, Answers – November 17, 2025

“Paw Patrol” Today’s NYT Strands #624 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For November 16, 2025