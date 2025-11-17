The Telegraph Plusword 1,275 Answers Today: November 17, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,275 for November 17, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 17, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Heavenly instruments? — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 6 Across: Europe’s “boot” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 7 Across: Phil ____, Manchester City footballer — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 8 Across: Related to Troy — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 9 Across: Slow-moving tree dweller — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Stereo systems — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 2 Down: Coral island — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: DAB device? — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 4 Down: Fold in material — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 5 Down: In ____, exactly together — Starts with the letter “S”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 17, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Heavenly instruments? — HARPS

6 Across: Europe’s “boot” — ITALY

7 Across: Phil ____, Manchester City footballer — FODEN

8 Across: Related to Troy — ILIAC

9 Across: Slow-moving tree dweller — SLOTH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Stereo systems — HIFIS

2 Down: Coral island — ATOLL

3 Down: DAB device? — RADIO

4 Down: Fold in material — PLEAT

5 Down: In ____, exactly together — SYNCH

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 17, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: PEACH

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle provided a great test of geographical knowledge, sports trivia, and general vocabulary. The grid offered a nice flow, with straightforward terms intersecting with a couple of trickier definitions and proper nouns. Once again, the overall design was excellent, smoothly guiding the solver through the grid to the final, five-letter PlusWord challenge for a satisfying daily resolution. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

