The Telegraph Plusword 1,276 Answers Today: November 18, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,276 for November 18, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 18, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Dave ____, Foo Fighters founder — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 6 Across: Suddenly bright stars — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 7 Across: Light-footed — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Stay ____, don’t touch the dial! — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Prophets — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Annoying insects — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 2 Down: ____ One: A Star Wars Story — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 3 Down: Sheepish? — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: More healthy — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 5 Down: Yorkshire city — Starts with the letter “L”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 18, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dave ____, Foo Fighters founder — GROHL

6 Across: Suddenly bright stars — NOVAE

7 Across: Light-footed — AGILE

8 Across: Stay ____, don’t touch the dial! — TUNED

9 Across: Prophets — SEERS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Annoying insects — GNATS

2 Down: ____ One: A Star Wars Story — ROGUE

3 Down: Sheepish? — OVINE

4 Down: More healthy — HALER

5 Down: Yorkshire city — LEEDS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 18, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: ANVIL

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This was a highly engaging Plusword today, blending pop culture references with scientific and biological knowledge in a tight, accessible grid. The smooth intersections and logical flow of the answers made completing the crossword straightforward. The final PlusWord element was cleverly hidden within the solution set, offering a satisfying and cohesive conclusion to the day’s brain-teaser. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: