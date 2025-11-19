The Telegraph Plusword 1,277 Answers Today: November 19, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,277 for November 19, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 19, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Sooty’s puppet friend — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: ____ Target, series starring Leo Woodall — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 7 Across: Someone providing assistance — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Direct, as a vehicle — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Across: Hobbit; jovial — Starts with the letter “M”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Involuntary twitch — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Put pen to paper — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 3 Down: Duck down — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 4 Down: Arab leader — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Fred ____, former tennis player — Starts with the letter “P”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 19, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Sooty’s puppet friend — SWEEP

6 Across: ____ Target, series starring Leo Woodall — PRIME

7 Across: Someone providing assistance — AIDER

8 Across: Direct, as a vehicle — STEER

9 Across: Hobbit; jovial — MERRY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Involuntary twitch — SPASM

2 Down: Put pen to paper — WRITE

3 Down: Duck down — EIDER

4 Down: Arab leader — EMEER

5 Down: Fred ____, former tennis player — PERRY

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 19, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: WIDTH

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle showcased a fun mix of television nostalgia, proper nouns from sports history, and classic vocabulary, making for a highly entertaining solve. The clues were neatly balanced, allowing the solver to build up the grid with satisfying efficiency. This successful completion of the crossword naturally transitioned to the final challenge, yielding a rewarding and well-earned five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: