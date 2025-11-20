The Telegraph Plusword 1,278 Answers Today: November 20, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,278 for November 20, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 20, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Essential part of a full English — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Across: Answer (for) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Make fun of — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 8 Across: Hugely disliked — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 9 Across: Sends out, as radiation — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Get clean — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: The ____, 1980s George Peppard show — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Racoon relative — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Down: Beginning — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 5 Down: Requires — Starts with the letter “N”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 20, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Essential part of a full English — BACON

6 Across: Answer (for) — ATONE

7 Across: Make fun of — TEASE

8 Across: Hugely disliked — HATED

9 Across: Sends out, as radiation — EMITS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Get clean — BATHE

2 Down: The ____, 1980s George Peppard show — ATEAM

3 Down: Racoon relative — COATI

4 Down: Beginning — ONSET

5 Down: Requires — NEEDS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 20, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: ABHOR

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a great mix of culinary essentials, classic television, and sharp vocabulary definitions, offering a very straightforward and enjoyable solve. The concise clues allowed for quick progress through the grid, making the experience flow exceptionally well. Successfully filling the grid smoothly unlocked the key letters, leading to a satisfyingly cohesive and rewarding five-letter PlusWord conclusion. I’d rate this puzzle a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: