The Telegraph Plusword 1,279 Answers Today: November 21, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,279 for November 21, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 21, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Hoity-toity people — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Bill ____, Rock Around the Clock singer — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 7 Across: Extra component — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: ____ Maradona, legendary footballer — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 9 Across: Made a mistake — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Put in the ____, surpass — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Low point — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 3 Down: Having lived longer — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Dull colour — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 5 Down: Church council — Starts with the letter “S”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 21, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Hoity-toity people — SNOBS

6 Across: Bill ____, Rock Around the Clock singer — HALEY

7 Across: Extra component — ADDIN

8 Across: ____ Maradona, legendary footballer — DIEGO

9 Across: Made a mistake — ERRED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Put in the ____, surpass — SHADE

2 Down: Low point — NADIR

3 Down: Having lived longer — OLDER

4 Down: Dull colour — BEIGE

5 Down: Church council — SYNOD

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 21, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: YOUNG

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a great mix of culinary essentials, classic television, and sharp vocabulary definitions, offering a very straightforward and enjoyable solve. The concise clues allowed for quick progress through the grid, making the experience flow exceptionally well. Successfully filling the grid smoothly unlocked the key letters, leading to a satisfyingly cohesive and rewarding five-letter PlusWord conclusion. I’d rate this puzzle a 4.5 out of 5.

