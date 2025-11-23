The Telegraph Plusword 1,281 Answers Today: November 23, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,281 for November 23, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 23, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Michael ____, Monty Python member — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 6 Across: Entertain — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Analyse; spear (anag.) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 8 Across: Consume — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 9 Across: Beasts of burden — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ____ New Guinea — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: Accumulate — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Tempts; baits — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 4 Down: Offspring — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 5 Down: ____ and tatties, Scottish accompaniments — Starts with the letter “N”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 23, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Michael ____, Monty Python member — PALIN

6 Across: Entertain — AMUSE

7 Across: Analyse; spear (anag.) — PARSE

8 Across: Consume — USEUP

9 Across: Beasts of burden — ASSES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ____ New Guinea — PAPUA

2 Down: Accumulate — AMASS

3 Down: Tempts; baits — LURES

4 Down: Offspring — ISSUE

5 Down: ____ and tatties, Scottish accompaniments — NEEPS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 23, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Hint: 5(d). ____ and tatties, Scottish accompaniments

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: PERIL

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle presented a satisfying variety, combining a British comedy legend, regional Scottish terminology, and a clever anagram clue that required sharp attention. The straightforward nature of many definitions ensured a rapid and enjoyable completion of the grid. This smooth process effectively set up the final, rewarding stage of the challenge, culminating in a well-hidden and satisfying five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

