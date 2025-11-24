The Telegraph Plusword 1,282 Answers Today: November 24, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,282 for November 24, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 24, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: The Divine Comedy writer — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 6 Across: Drug; kind of den — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: Coffee made with steamed milk — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 8 Across: Booboo — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 9 Across: West Side ____, musical — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ____ out, distributes; soled (anag.) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 2 Down: Not together — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: The “N” of TNT — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: Coach — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Abrasive kind of board — Starts with the letter “E”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 24, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: The Divine Comedy writer — DANTE

6 Across: Drug; kind of den — OPIUM

7 Across: Coffee made with steamed milk — LATTE

8 Across: Booboo — ERROR

9 Across: West Side ____, musical — STORY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ____ out, distributes; soled (anag.) — DOLES

2 Down: Not together — APART

3 Down: The “N” of TNT — NITRO

4 Down: Coach — TUTOR

5 Down: Abrasive kind of board — EMERY

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 24, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: SLUMP

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s grid offered a swift and highly accessible solve, mixing a foundational literary figure (DANTE) with common lexicon like basic errors and popular beverages. The straightforward nature of most definitions, including the clear anagram for DOLES, ensured a rapid completion of the main grid, offering little resistance to the experienced solver. This smooth, untaxing process effectively set up the final, rewarding stage of the challenge, culminating in the well-chosen and satisfying five-letter PlusWord solution, SLUMP. I’d rate this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: