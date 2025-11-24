The Telegraph Plusword 1,282 Answers Today: November 24, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,282 for November 24, 2025.
Table of Contents
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 24, 2025
Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: The Divine Comedy writer — Starts with the letter “D”
- 6 Across: Drug; kind of den — Starts with the letter “O”
- 7 Across: Coffee made with steamed milk — Starts with the letter “L”
- 8 Across: Booboo — Starts with the letter “E”
- 9 Across: West Side ____, musical — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ____ out, distributes; soled (anag.) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 2 Down: Not together — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: The “N” of TNT — Starts with the letter “N”
- 4 Down: Coach — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5 Down: Abrasive kind of board — Starts with the letter “E”
Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 24, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: The Divine Comedy writer — DANTE
- 6 Across: Drug; kind of den — OPIUM
- 7 Across: Coffee made with steamed milk — LATTE
- 8 Across: Booboo — ERROR
- 9 Across: West Side ____, musical — STORY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ____ out, distributes; soled (anag.) — DOLES
- 2 Down: Not together — APART
- 3 Down: The “N” of TNT — NITRO
- 4 Down: Coach — TUTOR
- 5 Down: Abrasive kind of board — EMERY
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 24, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
SLUMP
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s grid offered a swift and highly accessible solve, mixing a foundational literary figure (DANTE) with common lexicon like basic errors and popular beverages. The straightforward nature of most definitions, including the clear anagram for DOLES, ensured a rapid completion of the main grid, offering little resistance to the experienced solver. This smooth, untaxing process effectively set up the final, rewarding stage of the challenge, culminating in the well-chosen and satisfying five-letter PlusWord solution, SLUMP. I’d rate this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
- The Guardian Quick Crossword Answers
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.