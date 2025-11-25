The Telegraph Plusword 1,283 Answers Today: November 25, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,283 for November 25, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 25, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Walter ____, Breaking Bad’s anti-hero — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 6 Across: Of the kidneys — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Across: ____red, type of radiation — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: What bloodhounds follow? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Across: To the point — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Arm joint — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 2 Down: Therefore — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 3 Down: Surmise — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Mountain lakes — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Make happy — Starts with the letter “E”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 25, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Walter ____, Breaking Bad’s anti-hero — WHITE

6 Across: Of the kidneys — RENAL

7 Across: ____red, type of radiation — INFRA

8 Across: What bloodhounds follow? — SCENT

9 Across: To the point — TERSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Arm joint — WRIST

2 Down: Therefore — HENCE

3 Down: Surmise — INFER

4 Down: Mountain lakes — TARNS

5 Down: Make happy — ELATE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 25, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: AWFUL

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s grid offered a satisfying mix of modern pop culture (WHITE) and technical, scientific terms (RENAL and INFRA), creating a balanced and intelligent challenge. The straightforward nature of definitions for things like the arm joint (WRIST) and the concluding adjective TERSE ensured a high solving pace. This smooth, rewarding process effectively set up the final, challenging stage, culminating in the surprisingly negative five-letter PlusWord solution, AWFUL. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: