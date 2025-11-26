The Telegraph Plusword 1,284 Answers Today: November 26, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,284 for November 26, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 26, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Quality Street rival? — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 6 Across: Freely available — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 7 Across: Treatment; style — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 8 Across: Make of EV — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Old anaesthetic — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Way to go? — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 2 Down: Where working actors might be — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Secret supply — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: One better than a birdie — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Asparagus piece — Starts with the letter “S”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 25, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Quality Street rival? — ROSES

6 Across: Freely available — ONTAP

7 Across: Treatment; style — USAGE

8 Across: Make of EV — TESLA

9 Across: Old anaesthetic — ETHER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Way to go? — ROUTE

2 Down: Where working actors might be — ONSET

3 Down: Secret supply — STASH

4 Down: One better than a birdie — EAGLE

5 Down: Asparagus piece — SPEAR

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 26, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: RIGHT

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

A well-constructed puzzle with a good balance between accessible and slightly cryptic clues. Entries like the playful “Quality Street rival?” and the neat misdirection in “Way to go?” made the grid feel engaging rather than routine. The answers slotted together smoothly once a few were in place, and nothing felt overly vague or unfair. Overall, a satisfying and tidy solve that kept interest without pushing into frustration, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

