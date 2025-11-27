The Telegraph Plusword 1,285 Answers Today: November 27, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,285 for November 27, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 27, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Gunk from a green Ghostbusters ghost? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Female relatives — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 7 Across: Female relatives — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Mediterranean island — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 9 Across: ____ Gillan, Doctor Who actress — Starts with the letter “K”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Quick bite to eat — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: ____ Dern, Jurassic Park actress — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: Outer’s opposite — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Dull rather than shiny; met at (anag.) — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 5 Down: German industrial city — Starts with the letter “E”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 27, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Gunk from a green Ghostbusters ghost? — SLIME

6 Across: Female relatives — NANAS

7 Across: Female relatives — AUNTS

8 Across: Mediterranean island — CRETE

9 Across: ____ Gillan, Doctor Who actress — KAREN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Quick bite to eat — SNACK

2 Down: ____ Dern, Jurassic Park actress — LAURA

3 Down: Outer’s opposite — INNER

4 Down: Dull rather than shiny; met at (anag.) — MATTE

5 Down: German industrial city — ESSEN

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 27, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: SMOCK

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle presented a satisfying variety, combining a British comedy legend, regional Scottish terminology, and a clever anagram clue that required sharp attention. The straightforward nature of many definitions ensured a rapid and enjoyable completion of the grid. This smooth process effectively set up the final, rewarding stage of the challenge, culminating in a well-hidden and satisfying five-letter PlusWord solution, and I’d rate this 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: