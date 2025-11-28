Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,286 Answers Today: November 28, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,286 Answers Today: November 28, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,286 for November 28, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 28, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Ne’er cast a ____ till May is out — Starts with the letter “C
  • 6 Across: Medical drama starring Hugh Laurie — Starts with the letter “H
  • 7 Across: Misbehave — Starts with the letter “A
  • 8 Across: Chaplain; drape (anag.) — Starts with the letter “P
  • 9 Across: Incline — Starts with the letter “S

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Blokes — Starts with the letter “C
  • 2 Down: Nearby — Starts with the letter “L
  • 3 Down: Surpass — Starts with the letter “O
  • 4 Down: Take over — Starts with the letter “U
  • 5 Down: Type of tent — Starts with the letter “T

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 28, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Ne’er cast a ____ till May is out — CLOUT
  • 6 Across: Medical drama starring Hugh Laurie — HOUSE
  • 7 Across: Misbehave — ACTUP
  • 8 Across: Chaplain; drape (anag.) — PADRE
  • 9 Across: Incline — SLOPE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Blokes — CHAPS
  • 2 Down: Nearby — LOCAL
  • 3 Down: Surpass — OUTDO
  • 4 Down: Take over — USURP
  • 5 Down: Type of tent — TEPEE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 28, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

DISCO

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s grid presented an interesting variety, blending a traditional proverb (CLOUT) with a hugely popular TV reference (HOUSE) and a solid anagram for PADRE. The definitions were generally clear and fair, with accessible Down clues like CHAPS and LOCAL ensuring a smooth flow through the puzzle. This quick and enjoyable solving process effectively set up the final, rewarding stage, culminating in the fun, upbeat five-letter PlusWord solution, DISCO. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

