The Telegraph Plusword 1,287 Answers Today: November 29, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,287 for November 29, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 29, 2025
Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Cheerful — Starts with the letter “H”
- 6 Across: Concur — Starts with the letter “A“
- 7 Across: Indian accompaniment — Starts with the letter “R”
- 8 Across: Hard ____, Charles Dickens novel — Starts with the letter “T”
- 9 Across: Sound of derision — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Comedians Kevin and Miranda, e.g. — Starts with the letter “H”
- 2 Down: Once more — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: First to an Italian? — Starts with the letter “P”
- 4 Down: ____ Dinklage, Game of Thrones actor — Starts with the letter “P”
- 5 Down: Baking and brewing essential — Starts with the letter “Y”
Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 29, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Cheerful — HAPPY
- 6 Across: Concur — AGREE
- 7 Across: Indian accompaniment — RAITA
- 8 Across: Hard ____, Charles Dickens novel — TIMES
- 9 Across: Sound of derision — SNORT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Comedians Kevin and Miranda, e.g. — HARTS
- 2 Down: Once more — AGAIN
- 3 Down: First to an Italian? — PRIMO
- 4 Down: ____ Dinklage, Game of Thrones actor — PETER
- 5 Down: Baking and brewing essential — YEAST
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 29, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
HOIST
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s Plusword was a delightful blend of literary knowledge, culinary terms, and references to contemporary entertainment, offering a highly accessible and fun solve. The clues were generally clear and concise, allowing solvers to progress quickly through the grid. Successfully completing the crossword paved the way for the final, engaging stage, resulting in a cohesive and well-earned five-letter PlusWord resolution. I’d rate this puzzle a 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.