The Telegraph Plusword 1,288 Answers Today: November 30, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword 1,288 for November 30, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 30, 2025
Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Piece of history? — Starts with the letter “R”
- 6 Across: Stadium — Starts with the letter “A“
- 7 Across: Curved roofs — Starts with the letter “D”
- 8 Across: Be wild about — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9 Across: Leases — Starts with the letter “R”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Palindromic locator — Starts with the letter “R”
- 2 Down: Wear down — Starts with the letter “E”
- 3 Down: Yellow fruit — Starts with the letter “L”
- 4 Down: Unreactive — Starts with the letter “I”
- 5 Down: What lawyers want? — Starts with the letter “C”
Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 30, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Piece of history? — RELIC
- 6 Across: Stadium — ARENA
- 7 Across: Curved roofs — DOMES
- 8 Across: Be wild about — ADORE
- 9 Across: Leases — RENTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Palindromic locator — RADAR
- 2 Down: Wear down — ERODE
- 3 Down: Yellow fruit — LEMON
- 4 Down: Unreactive — INERT
- 5 Down: What lawyers want? — CASES
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 30, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
DUNCE
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s puzzle offered a straightforward and satisfying experience, leaning on clear definitions and common knowledge across history, architecture, and law. The clues were concise, ensuring a steady and enjoyable pace through the grid. The logical flow of the solutions ensured a smooth transition to the final, hidden challenge, delivering a cohesive and rewarding finish with the five-letter PlusWord. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.