The Telegraph Plusword 1,289 Answers Today: December 1, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 1, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 1, 2025
Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Hand covering — Starts with the letter “G”
- 6 Across: New version of a song? — Starts with the letter “R”
- 7 Across: Type of quartz — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8 Across: Currency of Iraq — Starts with the letter “D”
- 9 Across: Leg-extending prop — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: People with a degree, in short — Starts with the letter “G”
- 2 Down: Genuine — Starts with the letter “L”
- 3 Down: From Muscat, say — Starts with the letter “O”
- 4 Down: Imperative — Starts with the letter “V”
- 5 Down: ____ oneself, try hard — Starts with the letter “E”
Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 1, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Hand covering — GLOVE
- 6 Across: New version of a song? — REMIX
- 7 Across: Type of quartz — AGATE
- 8 Across: Currency of Iraq — DINAR
- 9 Across: Leg-extending prop — STILT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: People with a degree, in short — GRADS
- 2 Down: Genuine — LEGIT
- 3 Down: From Muscat, say — OMANI
- 4 Down: Imperative — VITAL
- 5 Down: ____ oneself, try hard — EXERT
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 1, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
VIXEN
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s Plusword was a nicely international puzzle, mixing musical terminology, geology, and global currency knowledge in a compact grid. The clues were crisp and effective, allowing the grid to be filled with satisfying speed and certainty. This efficient solve smoothly led to the crucial final step of uncovering and unscrambling the highlighted letters for a perfectly rewarding five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.