The Telegraph Plusword 1,289 Answers Today: December 1, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 1, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 1, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Hand covering — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 6 Across: New version of a song? — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Across: Type of quartz — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Currency of Iraq — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 9 Across: Leg-extending prop — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: People with a degree, in short — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 2 Down: Genuine — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: From Muscat, say — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Imperative — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 5 Down: ____ oneself, try hard — Starts with the letter “E”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 1, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Hand covering — GLOVE

6 Across: New version of a song? — REMIX

7 Across: Type of quartz — AGATE

8 Across: Currency of Iraq — DINAR

9 Across: Leg-extending prop — STILT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: People with a degree, in short — GRADS

2 Down: Genuine — LEGIT

3 Down: From Muscat, say — OMANI

4 Down: Imperative — VITAL

5 Down: ____ oneself, try hard — EXERT

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 1, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: VIXEN

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a nicely international puzzle, mixing musical terminology, geology, and global currency knowledge in a compact grid. The clues were crisp and effective, allowing the grid to be filled with satisfying speed and certainty. This efficient solve smoothly led to the crucial final step of uncovering and unscrambling the highlighted letters for a perfectly rewarding five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: