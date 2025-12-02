The Telegraph Plusword 1,290 Answers Today: December 2, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 2, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 2, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: The “C” of DRC — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 6 Across: Separately — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Took again, as an exam — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 8 Across: Give a speech — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 9 Across: Farm machine — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Chocolate substitute — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: The Barber of Seville, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Relating to the nose — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: Annoy; shred — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 5 Down: Riverbank animal — Starts with the letter “O”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 2, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: The “C” of DRC — CONGO

6 Across: Separately — APART

7 Across: Took again, as an exam — RESAT

8 Across: Give a speech — ORATE

9 Across: Farm machine — BALER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Chocolate substitute — CAROB

2 Down: The Barber of Seville, e.g. — OPERA

3 Down: Relating to the nose — NASAL

4 Down: Annoy; shred — GRATE

5 Down: Riverbank animal — OTTER

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 2, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: GRIPE

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle offered a pleasing blend of geography, opera, and farm machinery, ensuring a diverse and engaging solve. The clues were well-crafted, providing sufficient challenge without being overly obscure, which allowed for quick and confident completion of the grid. This smooth process nicely set up the final, rewarding stage of uncovering the key letters to form the satisfying five-letter PlusWord. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: