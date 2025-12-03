The Telegraph Plusword 1,291 Answers Today: December 3, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 3, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 3, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Bloodhound’s trail? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Unrefined, as oil — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 7 Across: Speak at length — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 8 Across: Not edited, as a film — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 9 Across: Hoppy-hour drinks? — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Do away with; clean — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Cut back — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: A bit of a pound? — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: The “O” of BO — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 5 Down: Monopoly charges? — Starts with the letter “R”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 3, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bloodhound’s trail? — SPOOR

6 Across: Unrefined, as oil — CRUDE

7 Across: Speak at length — RUNON

8 Across: Not edited, as a film — UNCUT

9 Across: Hoppy-hour drinks? — BEERS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Do away with; clean — SCRUB

2 Down: Cut back — PRUNE

3 Down: A bit of a pound? — OUNCE

4 Down: The “O” of BO — ODOUR

5 Down: Monopoly charges? — RENTS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 3, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: CRYPT

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a great mix of classic crossword staples and definitions, encompassing terms from tracking, film, and common household activities. The clues were tight and highly accessible, which made for a very smooth and enjoyable grid-filling process. Successfully navigating these intersections confidently set the stage for the final, rewarding reveal of the well-integrated five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: