The Telegraph Plusword 1,293 Answers Today: December 5, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 5, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 5, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Type of power; meats (anag.) — Starts with the letter “S
  • 6 Across: Debbie __, Blondie singer — Starts with the letter “H
  • 7 Across: More cold; more aloof— Starts with the letter “I
  • 8 Across: Man or woman of the cloth — Starts with the letter “V
  • 9 Across: Hoard — Starts with the letter “S

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Knives — Starts with the letter “S
  • 2 Down: Implied — Starts with the letter “T
  • 3 Down: __ Roe, the “Twickenham streaker” — Starts with the letter “E
  • 4 Down: Regions — Starts with the letter “A
  • 5 Down: Gold, frankincense and __— Starts with the letter “M

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 5, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Type of power; meats (anag.) — STEAM
  • 6 Across: Debbie __, Blondie singer — HARRY
  • 7 Across: More cold; more aloof — ICIER
  • 8 Across: Man or woman of the cloth — VICAR
  • 9 Across: Hoard — STASH

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Knives — SHIVS
  • 2 Down: Implied — TACIT
  • 3 Down: __ Roe, the “Twickenham streaker” — ERICA
  • 4 Down: Regions — AREAS
  • 5 Down: Gold, frankincense and __MYRRH

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 5, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

MAUVE

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a lively combination of music icons, historical trivia, and wordplay, including a successful anagram and a familiar Biblical reference. The clues were cleverly varied, providing a good mix of challenges that encouraged smooth and satisfying progress through the grid. The entire puzzle flowed well, leading to a cohesive and rewarding finish with the final, hidden five-letter PlusWord. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

