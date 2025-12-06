The Telegraph Plusword 1,294 Answers Today: December 6, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 6, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 6, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Places at which to sit and work — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 6 Across: Lace again? — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Across: Rather miffed — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Penalised financially — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 9 Across: __ bear, children’s toy — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Deep snow, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 2 Down: Spooky — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: The __, apocalyptic Stephen King novel — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Kid ET (anag.) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 5 Down: Disreputable — Starts with the letter “S”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 6, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Places at which to sit and work — DESKS

6 Across: Lace again? — RETIE

7 Across: Rather miffed — IRATE

8 Across: Penalised financially — FINED

9 Across: __ bear, children’s toy — TEDDY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Deep snow, e.g. — DRIFT

2 Down: Spooky — EERIE

3 Down: The __, apocalyptic Stephen King novel — STAND

4 Down: Kid ET (anag.) — KITED

5 Down: Disreputable — SEEDY

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 6, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: FRONT

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle offered a fun mix of common terms, literary references, and anagrams, making for a swift and engaging solve. The clues were concise, with clear answers that helped the grid fill quickly and confidently. This steady progress ensured a smooth transition to the final stage, culminating in a satisfyingly cohesive and well-hidden five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: