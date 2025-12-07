The Telegraph Plusword 1,295 Answers Today: December 7, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 7, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 7, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Implements — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 6 Across: Chip manufacturer — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 7 Across: Shabby — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 8 Across: Vassal — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 9 Across: Trial and __ — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Name of a book or film, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 2 Down: Broadcasting right now — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Tarka the __, classic children’s book — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Fire; release — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Down: More cunning; lyres (anag.) — Starts with the letter “S”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 7, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Implements — TOOLS

6 Across: Chip manufacturer — INTEL

7 Across: Shabby — TATTY

8 Across: Vassal — LIEGE

9 Across: Trial and __ — ERROR

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Name of a book or film, e.g. — TITLE

2 Down: Broadcasting right now — ONAIR

3 Down: Tarka the __, classic children’s book — OTTER

4 Down: Fire; release — LETGO

5 Down: More cunning; lyres (anag.) — SLYER

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 7, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: ALIGN

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword was a great blend of technology references, classic children’s literature, and clever wordplay, including a nice anagram to solve. The clues were well-balanced, allowing for a steady and satisfying flow through the grid completion. This successful solve seamlessly led to the final challenge, resulting in a cohesive and well-integrated five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: