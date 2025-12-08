The Telegraph Plusword 1,296 Answers Today: December 8, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 8, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for December 8, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Chain of hills — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 6 Across: Scent, smell — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: Russian revolutionary — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 8 Across: Domains — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 9 Across: Mix of rain and snow — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: __-Royce, make of car — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 2 Down: Perfect — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: John __, No Man Is an Island poet — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 4 Down: Direct — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 5 Down: Max __, Surrealist — Starts with the letter “E”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 8, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Chain of hills — RIDGE

6 Across: Scent, smell — ODOUR

7 Across: Russian revolutionary — LENIN

8 Across: Domains — LANDS

9 Across: Mix of rain and snow — SLEET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: __-Royce, make of car — ROLLS

2 Down: Perfect — IDEAL

3 Down: John __, No Man Is an Island poet — DONNE

4 Down: Direct — GUIDE

5 Down: Max __, Surrealist — ERNST

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 8, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: ADULT

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle offered a culturally rich and engaging solve, incorporating historical figures, literary references, and well-known artists into a tight grid. The clues were concise and generally accessible, which allowed for quick and confident progress through the crossword. This smooth completion successfully set up the final, rewarding stage of uncovering the key letters for a satisfyingly cohesive five-letter PlusWord. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: