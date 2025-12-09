The Telegraph Plusword 1,297 Answers Today: December 9, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 9, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 9, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Group of players — SQUAD

6 Across: Long cloth used as a sash — LUNGI

7 Across: Someone from Des Moines? — IOWAN

8 Across: Minotaur’s home? — CRETE

9 Across: Done, over — ENDED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Piece of cake? — SLICE

2 Down: Meat substitute — QUORN

3 Down: Not married — UNWED

4 Down: Banded stone — AGATE

5 Down: Ate — DINED

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 9, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: QUACK

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword provided a fun mix of geography, mythology, and modern food culture, making for a varied and enjoyable solve. The clues were well-balanced, allowing for a steady and satisfying completion of the grid. Successfully filling the crossword effectively unlocked the key letters, leading to a perfectly rewarding and cohesive five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: