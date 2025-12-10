The Telegraph Plusword 1,298 Answers Today: December 10, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 10, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 10, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Adam __, Severance star — SCOTT

6 Across: Person renting — HIRER

7 Across: Open-mouthed — AGAPE

8 Across: Clotho, Lachesis and Atropis, collectively — FATES

9 Across: Elders, e.g. — TREES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Mine passage — SHAFT

2 Down: Something to smoke — CIGAR

3 Down: Erato (anag.) — ORATE

4 Down: Type of tent — TEPEE

5 Down: Lock of hair — TRESS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 10, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: FISHY

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle presented a satisfying blend of contemporary actors, classical mythology, and clever wordplay, including a neat anagram. The clues were concise and well-balanced, allowing for a smooth and engaging progression through the grid. The efficient completion of the crossword successfully set up the final, rewarding stage of uncovering the key letters for a satisfyingly cohesive five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: