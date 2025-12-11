The Telegraph Plusword 1,299 Answers Today: December 11, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 11, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 11, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Blanched – FADED

Blanched – 6 Across: Cream of the crop – ELITE

Cream of the crop – 7 Across: Coffee order? – MOCHA

Coffee order? – 8 Across: Up to – UNTIL

Up to – 9 Across: Respond – REACT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Thigh bone – FEMUR

Thigh bone – 2 Down: On your tod – ALONE

On your tod – 3 Down: Pronouncements – DICTA

Pronouncements – 4 Down: Set of values – ETHIC

Set of values – 5 Down: Doled out, as cards – DEALT

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 11, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: COMFY

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Telegraph PlusWord is a crisp, neatly structured puzzle that blends the light charm of a mini crossword with the extra layer of deduction that makes this format so satisfying. The grid itself solves smoothly, with straightforward but well-crafted clues that keep the pace even, while the PlusWord component offers a small but rewarding burst of logic once all the letters fall into place. The balance between wordplay and the final meta-style step feels tight and intentional, making the overall experience both breezy and clever. It’s a compact, polished challenge that lands exactly where a weekday PlusWord should. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: