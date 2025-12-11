Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,299 Answers Today: December 11, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,299 Answers Today: December 11, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 11, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 11, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Blanched – FADED
  • 6 Across: Cream of the crop – ELITE
  • 7 Across: Coffee order? – MOCHA
  • 8 Across: Up to – UNTIL
  • 9 Across: Respond – REACT

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Thigh bone – FEMUR
  • 2 Down: On your tod – ALONE
  • 3 Down: Pronouncements – DICTA
  • 4 Down: Set of values – ETHIC
  • 5 Down: Doled out, as cards – DEALT

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 11, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

COMFY

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Telegraph PlusWord is a crisp, neatly structured puzzle that blends the light charm of a mini crossword with the extra layer of deduction that makes this format so satisfying. The grid itself solves smoothly, with straightforward but well-crafted clues that keep the pace even, while the PlusWord component offers a small but rewarding burst of logic once all the letters fall into place. The balance between wordplay and the final meta-style step feels tight and intentional, making the overall experience both breezy and clever. It’s a compact, polished challenge that lands exactly where a weekday PlusWord should. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

