The Telegraph Plusword 1,300 Answers Today: December 12, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 12, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 12, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Music for dancing – DISCO

Music for dancing – 6 Across: Large sea – OCEAN

Large sea – 7 Across: Breezes, e.g. – WINDS

Breezes, e.g. – 8 Across: Make a noise when sleeping – SNORE

Make a noise when sleeping – 9 Across: Greet (anag.) – EGRET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Search for water – DOWSE

Search for water – 2 Down: Cake topper – ICING

Cake topper – 3 Down: Mr, in Spanish? – SENOR

Mr, in Spanish? – 4 Down: Training group – CADRE

Training group – 5 Down: Beginning; notes (anag.) – ONSET

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 12, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: WHICH

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Telegraph PlusWord is a tight, cleanly constructed puzzle that offers a smooth mini-crossword solve followed by a satisfying bit of deduction. The grid itself moves quickly, with fair, direct clueing and tidy fill that gives the whole thing a well-polished feel. Once the letters are in place, the PlusWord step clicks together neatly, just challenging enough to feel rewarding without veering into overthinking territory. The combination of brisk solving and a concise logic twist makes this installment an especially well-balanced example of the format. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: