The Telegraph Plusword 1,301 Answers Today: December 13, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 13, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 13, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Rapid – QUICK

Rapid – 6 Across: Dishearten; am nun (anag.) – UNMAN

Dishearten; am nun (anag.) – 7 Across: Enough – AMPLE

Enough – 8 Across: Dive (into) – DELVE

Dive (into) – 9 Across: Eye inflammations – STYES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Leg muscles, familiarly – QUADS

Leg muscles, familiarly – 2 Down: Not satisfied, as needs; me nut (anag.) – UNMET

Not satisfied, as needs; me nut (anag.) – 3 Down: Hint at – IMPLY

Hint at – 4 Down: Give birth to a cow – CALVE

Give birth to a cow – 5 Down: Leg joints – KNEES

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 13, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: PLUCK

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Telegraph PlusWord had a really satisfying balance between classic crossword clueing and that extra deductive step that makes this format feel more like a two stage puzzle than a simple fill-in. The grid itself flowed smoothly, with a mix of direct definitions and lightly playful wordplay that made each answer feel earned without ever dragging. I especially liked how the clue phrasing created small moments of misdirection that snapped into place once the pattern became clear. And the final five-letter challenge tied everything together neatly it felt less like a tacked-on bonus and more like a natural payoff for completing a tight, purposeful grid. Overall, a crisp, clever PlusWord that hit the sweet spot between accessibility and challenge. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: