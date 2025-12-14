The Telegraph Plusword 1,302 Answers Today: December 14, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 14, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 14, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Uefa competition, informally – EUROS

Uefa competition, informally – 6 Across: Maltreatment – ABUSE

Maltreatment – 7 Across: Violin bow treatment; irons (anag.) – ROSIN

Violin bow treatment; irons (anag.) – 8 Across: Uses a light beam in eye surgery, e.g. – LASES

Uses a light beam in eye surgery, e.g. – 9 Across: Shop; hoard – STORE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Noblemen – EARLS

Noblemen – 2 Down: German submarine – UBOAT

German submarine – 3 Down: Directing brothers Anthony and Joe ___ – RUSSO

Directing brothers Anthony and Joe ___ – 4 Down: Willow; I rose (anag.) – OSIER

Willow; I rose (anag.) – 5 Down: Taste or smell, e.g. – SENSE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 14, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: TABLE

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This Telegraph PlusWord stood out for how efficiently it blended modern references with old-school crossword mechanics, making the grid feel brisk but not mechanical. I really enjoyed how several clues leaned on transformation mixing, rearranging, or subtly shifting meanings which kept me mentally engaged even though the puzzle stayed compact. The vocabulary jumped between sports, music, science, and sensory perception, giving the solve a nicely varied texture instead of sticking to one narrow lane. The downs did a great job reinforcing that variety, stitching together history, pop culture, and pure definition-based clueing so nothing felt isolated. When the final deduction came together, it felt earned rather than obvious, which is exactly what I want from this format. I’d rate it 4 out of 5

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: