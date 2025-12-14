The Telegraph Plusword 1,302 Answers Today: December 14, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 14, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 14, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Uefa competition, informally – EUROS
- 6 Across: Maltreatment – ABUSE
- 7 Across: Violin bow treatment; irons (anag.) – ROSIN
- 8 Across: Uses a light beam in eye surgery, e.g. – LASES
- 9 Across: Shop; hoard – STORE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Noblemen – EARLS
- 2 Down: German submarine – UBOAT
- 3 Down: Directing brothers Anthony and Joe ___ – RUSSO
- 4 Down: Willow; I rose (anag.) – OSIER
- 5 Down: Taste or smell, e.g. – SENSE
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 14, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
TABLE
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This Telegraph PlusWord stood out for how efficiently it blended modern references with old-school crossword mechanics, making the grid feel brisk but not mechanical. I really enjoyed how several clues leaned on transformation mixing, rearranging, or subtly shifting meanings which kept me mentally engaged even though the puzzle stayed compact. The vocabulary jumped between sports, music, science, and sensory perception, giving the solve a nicely varied texture instead of sticking to one narrow lane. The downs did a great job reinforcing that variety, stitching together history, pop culture, and pure definition-based clueing so nothing felt isolated. When the final deduction came together, it felt earned rather than obvious, which is exactly what I want from this format. I’d rate it 4 out of 5
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.