The Telegraph Plusword 1,303 Answers Today: December 15, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 15, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 15, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Strong desires – LUSTS

Strong desires – 6 Across: First part of a song, e.g. – INTRO

First part of a song, e.g. – 7 Across: Legal proceeding – TRIAL

Legal proceeding – 8 Across: Indian language; hid in (anag.) – HINDI

Indian language; hid in (anag.) – 9 Across: Urged (on) – EGGED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Supple, graceful; he lit (anag.) – LITHE

Supple, graceful; he lit (anag.) – 2 Down: Strip of gear, as a ship – UNRIG

Strip of gear, as a ship – 3 Down: Covert police operation – STING

Covert police operation – 4 Down: Occupation; swap – TRADE

Occupation; swap – 5 Down: State of matter – SOLID

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 15, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: ADORN

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This Telegraph PlusWord had a sharp, purposeful feel, leaning into intensity and momentum right from the opening clue and carrying that energy cleanly through the grid. I liked how the across clues touched on emotion, music, law, and language, giving the puzzle a varied intellectual texture despite its compact size. The anagram-based clues were especially satisfying here they didn’t feel decorative, but essential, nudging me to slow down just enough to enjoy the mechanics before everything clicked. The downs reinforced that balance nicely, mixing abstract concepts with action-driven ideas that made the whole grid feel cohesive rather than fragmented. Once completed, the final step felt like a natural extension of the solve, tying the themes together with a sense of firmness and closure. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: