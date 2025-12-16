The Telegraph Plusword 1,304 Answers Today: December 16, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 16, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 16, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Irritates- MIFFS
- 6 Across: Farewell!- ADIEU
- 7 Across: A la ____, type of menu; trace (anag.) – CARTE
- 8 Across: Further forward in space – AHEAD
- 9 Across: Less good – WORSE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Colourful long-tailed parrot – MACAW
- 2 Down: US state with the capital Boise – IDAHO
- 3 Down: One getting rid of employees; if err (anag.) – FIRER
- 4 Down: Greek cheeses – FETAS
- 5 Down: Velvety leather fabric- SUEDE
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 16, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
CROWD
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s Plusword offered a delightful blend of foreign phrases, geography, and sharp wordplay, including a couple of clever anagrams. The clues were concise and varied, leading to a smooth and highly enjoyable process of filling the grid. This successful completion of the crossword seamlessly unlocked the key letters, culminating in a cohesive and satisfying five-letter PlusWord solution. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.