Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,305 Answers Today: December 17, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,305 Answers Today: December 17, 2025

by akshita sharma
written by akshita sharma 0 comment

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 17, 2025.

The Telegraph Plusword 1,306 Answers Today: December 18, 2025

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 17, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Drift in water- FLOAT
  • 6 Across: Sudden thrust in fencing- LUNGE
  • 7 Across: Workers’ association – UNION
  • 8 Across: Mother-of-pearl; RE can (anag.) – NACRE
  • 9 Across: Massive; fantastic – GREAT

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Hurled – FLUNG
  • 2 Down: Of the moon – LUNAR
  • 3 Down: Postponed; I cone (anag.) – ONICE
  • 4 Down: Ancient marketplace – AGORA
  • 5 Down: Palindromic principle- TENET

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 17, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

AFTER

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 17, 2025

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword puzzle is much better than that list suggests. It uses very clear, fair clues. The “anagram” clues (where you mix up the letters of one word to make another) are a fun little brain teaser, and the “Down” clues use common words that most people know but might not think of immediately. It’s a very satisfying puzzle to solve because everything fits together like a perfect jigsaw puzzle once you find the right words. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

I'm Akshita Sharma, a content writer who loves learning new things. She enjoys creating crossword puzzle answers and discovering something new every day through content writing.

You may also like

Exclusion – Crossword Clue Answers

Larynx – Crossword Clue Answers

Tiered Tower – Crossword Clue Answers

Doohickey – Crossword Clue Answers

Small Lump – Crossword Clue Answers

Field of Plants – Crossword Clue Answers

Unhappy Feeling – Crossword Clue Answers

Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Connections #922 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025