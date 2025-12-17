The Telegraph Plusword 1,305 Answers Today: December 17, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 17, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 17, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Drift in water- FLOAT

Drift in water- 6 Across: Sudden thrust in fencing- LUNGE

Sudden thrust in fencing- 7 Across: Workers’ association – UNION

Workers’ association – 8 Across: Mother-of-pearl; RE can (anag.) – NACRE

Mother-of-pearl; RE can (anag.) – 9 Across: Massive; fantastic – GREAT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hurled – FLUNG

Hurled – 2 Down: Of the moon – LUNAR

Of the moon – 3 Down: Postponed; I cone (anag.) – ONICE

Postponed; I cone (anag.) – 4 Down: Ancient marketplace – AGORA

Ancient marketplace – 5 Down: Palindromic principle- TENET

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 17, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: AFTER

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword puzzle is much better than that list suggests. It uses very clear, fair clues. The “anagram” clues (where you mix up the letters of one word to make another) are a fun little brain teaser, and the “Down” clues use common words that most people know but might not think of immediately. It’s a very satisfying puzzle to solve because everything fits together like a perfect jigsaw puzzle once you find the right words. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: