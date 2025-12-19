The Telegraph Plusword 1,307 Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 19, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 19, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Printer need- TONER
- 6 Across: Atop- ABOVE
- 7 Across: Protective riverside embankment – LEVEE
- 8 Across: Southern African antelope; NE lad (anag.) – ELAND
- 9 Across: Wimp – SISSY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Stories – TALES
- 2 Down: Printing daggers; be oil (anag.) – OBELI
- 3 Down: Exploding stars – NOVAS
- 4 Down: 50:50 odds – EVENS
- 5 Down: Abounding with marsh grasses – REEDY
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 19, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
TABOO
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This puzzle is a great example of how a small grid can offer a deep mental workout by blending different types of knowledge. It keeps you on your toes by mixing common daily items with more specialized terms from science and printing, ensuring the challenge feels varied rather than repetitive. The use of anagrams adds an extra layer of difficulty, rewarding those who can look at letters in a flexible way. While some of the vocabulary is more sophisticated, the way the words intersect provides helpful clues that prevent you from getting stuck for too long. Ultimately, it is a clever test of logic because completing the crossword is only half the battle; the real satisfaction comes from using the color-coded hints to deduce the final word. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.