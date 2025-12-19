The Telegraph Plusword 1,307 Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 19, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 19, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Printer need- TONER

Printer need- 6 Across: Atop- ABOVE

Atop- 7 Across: Protective riverside embankment – LEVEE

Protective riverside embankment – 8 Across: Southern African antelope; NE lad (anag.) – ELAND

Southern African antelope; NE lad (anag.) – 9 Across: Wimp – SISSY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Stories – TALES

Stories – 2 Down: Printing daggers; be oil (anag.) – OBELI

Printing daggers; be oil (anag.) – 3 Down: Exploding stars – NOVAS

Exploding stars – 4 Down: 50:50 odds – EVENS

50:50 odds – 5 Down: Abounding with marsh grasses – REEDY

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 19, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: TABOO

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This puzzle is a great example of how a small grid can offer a deep mental workout by blending different types of knowledge. It keeps you on your toes by mixing common daily items with more specialized terms from science and printing, ensuring the challenge feels varied rather than repetitive. The use of anagrams adds an extra layer of difficulty, rewarding those who can look at letters in a flexible way. While some of the vocabulary is more sophisticated, the way the words intersect provides helpful clues that prevent you from getting stuck for too long. Ultimately, it is a clever test of logic because completing the crossword is only half the battle; the real satisfaction comes from using the color-coded hints to deduce the final word. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: