The Telegraph Plusword 1,308 Answers Today: December 20, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 20, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 20, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Break, shatter – SMASH
  • 6 Across: Wrist bones; PI car (anag.) – CARPI
  • 7 Across: Pungent-smelling – ACRID
  • 8 Across: French and Swiss river – RHONE
  • 9 Across: Strength, intensity – POWER

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Steep cliff; carps (anag.) – SCARP
  • 2 Down: Extremely masculine – MACHO
  • 3 Down: Pointed missile from a bow – ARROW
  • 4 Down: Backbone – SPINE
  • 5 Down: What a seeker might be looking for? – HIDER

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 20, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

DEMON

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s grid was an intellectually stimulating mix of anatomy, geography, and sharp wordplay. It felt particularly cohesive because of how the clues leaned into specific technical fields while remaining accessible. The final five-letter challenge required a bit of mental gymnastics with the highlighted letters. The resulting word is quite intense, a term often used to describe a supernatural entity or someone with extraordinary energy and skill. It provided a sharp, punchy finish to a very well-constructed puzzle. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

