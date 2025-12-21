The Telegraph Plusword 1,309 Answers Today: December 21, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 21, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 21, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Assert – CLAIM

Assert – 6 Across: Hamburger’s “hi” – HALLO

Hamburger’s “hi” – 7 Across: More frosty – ICIER

More frosty – 8 Across: Type of puzzle; Ubers (anag.) – REBUS

Type of puzzle; Ubers (anag.) – 9 Across: __ time, when the most people are watching TV – PRIME

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bird sound – CHIRP

Bird sound – 2 Down: One tying up shoes, e.g. – LACER

One tying up shoes, e.g. – 3 Down: Evidence of being elsewhere – ALIBI

Evidence of being elsewhere – 4 Down: Small intestine part; I mule (anag.) – ILEUM

Small intestine part; I mule (anag.) – 5 Down: Code with dots and dashes – MORSE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 21, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: RUMBA

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle offered an eclectic mix of linguistics, anatomy, and communication history. It was a well-balanced grid that rewarded both general knowledge and a keen eye for anagrams. After extracting the highlighted letters from the completed grid, the final five-letter challenge required a bit of rhythmic thinking. The resulting word describes a lively, rhythmic ballroom dance with Cuban origins. It’s a vibrant, energetic word that brought a colorful finish to today’s solving session. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: