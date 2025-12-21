Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,309 Answers Today: December 21, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,309 Answers Today: December 21, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 21, 2025.

The Telegraph Plusword 1,309 Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 21, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Assert – CLAIM
  • 6 Across: Hamburger’s “hi” – HALLO
  • 7 Across: More frosty – ICIER
  • 8 Across: Type of puzzle; Ubers (anag.) – REBUS
  • 9 Across: __ time, when the most people are watching TV – PRIME

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Bird sound – CHIRP
  • 2 Down: One tying up shoes, e.g. – LACER
  • 3 Down: Evidence of being elsewhere – ALIBI
  • 4 Down: Small intestine part; I mule (anag.) – ILEUM
  • 5 Down: Code with dots and dashes – MORSE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 21, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

RUMBA

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 21, 2025

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle offered an eclectic mix of linguistics, anatomy, and communication history. It was a well-balanced grid that rewarded both general knowledge and a keen eye for anagrams. After extracting the highlighted letters from the completed grid, the final five-letter challenge required a bit of rhythmic thinking. The resulting word describes a lively, rhythmic ballroom dance with Cuban origins. It’s a vibrant, energetic word that brought a colorful finish to today’s solving session. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

“Rapid Rise” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 21,...

NYT Spelling Bee Answers Today: December 21, 2025

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (December 21, 2025)

“BIG BEN ANNOUNCED THE…” Jumble Answers Today (December 21, 2025)

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1432 (December 21, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 21, 2025

“Only U.S. president born in…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

“‘Too many!’ you said…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December...

Today’s Hurdle #1450 Answer – December 21, 2025