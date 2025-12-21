The Telegraph Plusword 1,309 Answers Today: December 21, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 21, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 21, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Assert – CLAIM
- 6 Across: Hamburger’s “hi” – HALLO
- 7 Across: More frosty – ICIER
- 8 Across: Type of puzzle; Ubers (anag.) – REBUS
- 9 Across: __ time, when the most people are watching TV – PRIME
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bird sound – CHIRP
- 2 Down: One tying up shoes, e.g. – LACER
- 3 Down: Evidence of being elsewhere – ALIBI
- 4 Down: Small intestine part; I mule (anag.) – ILEUM
- 5 Down: Code with dots and dashes – MORSE
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 21, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
RUMBA
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s puzzle offered an eclectic mix of linguistics, anatomy, and communication history. It was a well-balanced grid that rewarded both general knowledge and a keen eye for anagrams. After extracting the highlighted letters from the completed grid, the final five-letter challenge required a bit of rhythmic thinking. The resulting word describes a lively, rhythmic ballroom dance with Cuban origins. It’s a vibrant, energetic word that brought a colorful finish to today’s solving session. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.