The Telegraph Plusword 1,310 Answers Today: December 22, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 22, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 22, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Tibetan spiritual leaders – LAMAS

6 Across: Oust from property – EVICT

7 Across: Mediterranean island – MALTA

8 Across: Less – MINUS

9 Across: First letter of the Hebrew alphabet; a help (anag.) – ALEPH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Mathematical proposition; am elm (anag.) – LEMMA

2 Down: To no ____, without success – AVAIL

3 Down: A A ____, author – MILNE

4 Down: Misbehave – ACTUP

5 Down: Secrete, hide – STASH

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 22, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: CHIMP

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This Telegraph PlusWord has a nice variety of clue types that should keep solvers engaged. The across clues cover geography, vocabulary, and even Hebrew alphabet knowledge, while the down clues mix wordplay with literary references and everyday expressions. I particularly like how they’ve included both common phrases (like the “to no __” expression) and slightly more specialized vocabulary (the mathematical term) to create a good balance of difficulty levels. The literary reference adds a nice touch of general knowledge, and the geographical clue is straightforward enough that most solvers should find it accessible. Overall, it’s a well-rounded puzzle that tests different areas of knowledge without being overly obscure. The grid seems designed to flow naturally once you crack a few key answers, which makes for a satisfying solving experience. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: