The Telegraph Plusword 1,311 Answers Today: December 23, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 23, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 23, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Soaking spots – BATHS

Soaking spots – 6 Across: Constellation with a “belt” – ORION

Constellation with a “belt” – 7 Across: Indian city; I held (anag.) – DELHI

Indian city; I held (anag.) – 8 Across: Finish (at) – ENDUP

Finish (at) – 9 Across: Plant supports – STEMS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Portends – BODES

Portends – 2 Down: “Looks ____ everything” – ARENT

“Looks ____ everything” – 3 Down: Squiggle over an “n” in some Spanish words – TILDE

Squiggle over an “n” in some Spanish words – 4 Down: Boring – HOHUM

Boring – 5 Down: Cuts; spins (anag.) – SNIPS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 23, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: DEALT

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This PlusWord presents a nicely balanced puzzle with good variety in its clues and answers. The mix of straightforward definitions and anagram clues keeps things interesting without being overly challenging. What works well here is the range of vocabulary – from everyday household items to more specialized terms – that keeps solvers engaged throughout. Overall, it’s a solid puzzle that offers satisfying mental exercise without frustration, making it perfect for a quick morning solve or coffee break diversion. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: