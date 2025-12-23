The Telegraph Plusword 1,311 Answers Today: December 23, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 23, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 23, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Soaking spots – BATHS
- 6 Across: Constellation with a “belt” – ORION
- 7 Across: Indian city; I held (anag.) – DELHI
- 8 Across: Finish (at) – ENDUP
- 9 Across: Plant supports – STEMS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Portends – BODES
- 2 Down: “Looks ____ everything” – ARENT
- 3 Down: Squiggle over an “n” in some Spanish words – TILDE
- 4 Down: Boring – HOHUM
- 5 Down: Cuts; spins (anag.) – SNIPS
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 23, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
DEALT
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This PlusWord presents a nicely balanced puzzle with good variety in its clues and answers. The mix of straightforward definitions and anagram clues keeps things interesting without being overly challenging. What works well here is the range of vocabulary – from everyday household items to more specialized terms – that keeps solvers engaged throughout. Overall, it’s a solid puzzle that offers satisfying mental exercise without frustration, making it perfect for a quick morning solve or coffee break diversion. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.