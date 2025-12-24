The Telegraph Plusword 1,312 Answers Today: December 24, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 24, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 24, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answergs: ➡️
- 1 Across: Stares at impertinently – OGLES
- 6 Across: Horse noise – NEIGH
- 7 Across: Modern name for Edo – TOKYO
- 8 Across: Good (at), capable – ADEPT
- 9 Across: Irritations, bugs – PESTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Readily available, like beer? – ONTAP
- 2 Down: Crystal-lined cavity; ode, e.g. (anag.) – GEODE
- 3 Down: Takes pleasure in – LIKES
- 4 Down: Nile delta country – EGYPT
- 5 Down: Injections, informally – SHOTS
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 24, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
EKING
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s puzzle is a delightful mix that feels just right for a busy holiday morning. The mix of scientific terms (like the crystal cavity) and world geography keeps you thinking across different subjects. The clues are direct enough that you can quickly get into a good rhythm, yet they still require a moment of focus to ensure every intersecting letter fits perfectly. It’s the kind of grid that leaves you feeling accomplished without being overly taxing, serving as a nice little mental warm-up before the day’s celebrations. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.