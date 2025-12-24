The Telegraph Plusword 1,312 Answers Today: December 24, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 24, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 24, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

1 Across: Stares at impertinently – OGLES

6 Across: Horse noise – NEIGH

7 Across: Modern name for Edo – TOKYO

8 Across: Good (at), capable – ADEPT

9 Across: Irritations, bugs – PESTS

1 Down: Readily available, like beer? – ONTAP

2 Down: Crystal-lined cavity; ode, e.g. (anag.) – GEODE

3 Down: Takes pleasure in – LIKES

4 Down: Nile delta country – EGYPT

5 Down: Injections, informally – SHOTS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 24, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: EKING

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle is a delightful mix that feels just right for a busy holiday morning. The mix of scientific terms (like the crystal cavity) and world geography keeps you thinking across different subjects. The clues are direct enough that you can quickly get into a good rhythm, yet they still require a moment of focus to ensure every intersecting letter fits perfectly. It’s the kind of grid that leaves you feeling accomplished without being overly taxing, serving as a nice little mental warm-up before the day’s celebrations. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: