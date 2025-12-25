The Telegraph Plusword 1,313 Answers Today: December 25, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 25, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 25, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Mischievous child – SCAMP

Mischievous child – 6 Across: Carpentry tool for boring; u rage (anag.) – AUGER

Carpentry tool for boring; u rage (anag.) – 7 Across: Express – STATE

Express – 8 Across: Hasten – HURRY

Hasten – 9 Across: Church recesses – APSES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: I Am… ____ Fierce, Beyoncé album – SASHA

I Am… ____ Fierce, Beyoncé album – 2 Down: Destroy using scissors, like excess packaging, perhaps – CUTUP

Destroy using scissors, like excess packaging, perhaps – 3 Down: Seaweed jellies – AGARS

Seaweed jellies – 4 Down: 100cm – METRE

100cm – 5 Down: Targets of predators – PREYS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 25, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: MERRY

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword offers a pleasant mix of classic crossword staples and a fun pop-culture reference. The Across clues are fairly straightforward, relying on synonyms for movement and speech, though one clue uses a clever anagram that might trip you up if you don’t spot the “boring” pun. The Down clues lean a bit more into specific terminology. You’ll need a quick memory for 2000s music icons and a basic understanding of metric measurements. Overall, it is a very approachable holiday solve that shouldn’t take too much time away from your festivities! I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: