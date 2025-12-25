The Telegraph Plusword 1,313 Answers Today: December 25, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 25, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 25, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Mischievous child – SCAMP
- 6 Across: Carpentry tool for boring; u rage (anag.) – AUGER
- 7 Across: Express – STATE
- 8 Across: Hasten – HURRY
- 9 Across: Church recesses – APSES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: I Am… ____ Fierce, Beyoncé album – SASHA
- 2 Down: Destroy using scissors, like excess packaging, perhaps – CUTUP
- 3 Down: Seaweed jellies – AGARS
- 4 Down: 100cm – METRE
- 5 Down: Targets of predators – PREYS
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 25, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
MERRY
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s Plusword offers a pleasant mix of classic crossword staples and a fun pop-culture reference. The Across clues are fairly straightforward, relying on synonyms for movement and speech, though one clue uses a clever anagram that might trip you up if you don’t spot the “boring” pun. The Down clues lean a bit more into specific terminology. You’ll need a quick memory for 2000s music icons and a basic understanding of metric measurements. Overall, it is a very approachable holiday solve that shouldn’t take too much time away from your festivities! I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.