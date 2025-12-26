Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,314 Answers Today: December 26, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,314 Answers Today: December 26, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 26, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 26, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Sounds of laughter – HAHAS
  • 6 Across: Smell – AROMA
  • 7 Across: Updated version of a musical track – REMIX
  • 8 Across: US court official who takes notes; notes (anag.) – STENO
  • 9 Across: Wading bird – HERON

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Critical – HARSH
  • 2 Down: Mountain ridge; a tree (anag.) – ARETE
  • 3 Down: Duff lover in The SimpsonsHOMER
  • 4 Down: Acid that is a component of proteins – AMINO
  • 5 Down: Anglo-____ – SAXON

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 26, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

BOXER

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This PlusWord offers a refreshing mental workout that perfectly balances accessible trivia with clever word construction. The grid is particularly well-designed, utilizing a mix of straightforward definitions and anagrams that reward both lateral thinking and a quick vocabulary. Including a nod to iconic television characters alongside more academic terms like protein components ensures that the solve feels varied and engaging rather than repetitive. It’s a perfect post-holiday brain teaser, not so hard that it’s frustrating, but just enough of a challenge to make that final “solve” feel satisfying. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

