The Telegraph Plusword 1,315 Answers Today: December 27, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 27, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 27, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Christina ____, Wednesday Addams portrayer – RICCI

Christina ____, Wednesday Addams portrayer – 6 Across: Marriage, e.g.; form of 1 Down – UNION

Marriage, e.g.; form of 1 Down – 7 Across: Seabirds – GULLS

Seabirds – 8 Across: Groom’s counterpart – BRIDE

Groom’s counterpart – 9 Across: Dough-raising agent – YEAST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sport; Warwickshire town – RUGBY

Sport; Warwickshire town – 2 Down: Get used (to); i.e. run (anag.) – INURE

Get used (to); i.e. run (anag.) – 3 Down: Small hairs, such as eyelashes; iliac (anag.) – CILIA

Small hairs, such as eyelashes; iliac (anag.) – 4 Down: Winter nuisances – COLDS

Winter nuisances – 5 Down: Map-within-a-map, e.g. – INSET

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 27, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: BUGGY

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

The Telegraph Plusword remains a masterclass in the “mini” puzzle format, proving that you don’t need a massive grid to provide a satisfying mental workout. Today’s puzzle is particularly elegant because of how tightly the Across and Down clues weave together, specifically the clever thematic link between the matrimonial clue and the famous English town. You have a contemporary pop-culture reference that serves as a solid anchor, while the anagram-based clues require a bit more lateral thinking to unpack. The difficulty curve feels fair; it’s the kind of puzzle that provides a quick “aha!” moment for seasoned solvers without being impenetrable for newcomers. It’s a perfect five-minute distraction that rewards a broad vocabulary and a bit of geographical knowledge. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: