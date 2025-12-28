The Telegraph Plusword 1,316 Answers Today: December 28, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 28, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 28, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Has top billing – STARS
- 6 Across: Comedian – COMIC
- 7 Across: Mennonite sect in the US – AMISH
- 8 Across: Extend (a contract) – RENEW
- 9 Across: Shrek’s love interest – FIONA
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Piece of neckwear; eat quickly – SCARF
- 2 Down: Marisa __, actress – TOMEI
- 3 Down: Type of acid; in a mo (anag.) – AMINO
- 4 Down: Up, ascended – RISEN
- 5 Down: Upside-down e, in linguistics; C Shaw (anag.) – SCHWA
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 28, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
FAITH
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s grid zipped from Hollywood glamour and fairytale royalty to the technical worlds of linguistics and biology. By balancing an Oscar-winning actress and a swamp-dwelling princess with phonetic symbols and essential acids, the puzzle offered a rich variety of trivia. A playful double-meaning regarding neckwear and some clever anagrams added a fun touch, leading smoothly to a final five-letter word that signifies deep trust or a system of belief. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.