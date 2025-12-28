Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,316 Answers Today: December 28, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,316 Answers Today: December 28, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 28, 2025.

The Telegraph Plusword 1,316 Answers Today: December 28, 2025

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 28, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Has top billing – STARS
  • 6 Across: Comedian – COMIC
  • 7 Across: Mennonite sect in the US – AMISH
  • 8 Across: Extend (a contract) – RENEW
  • 9 Across: Shrek’s love interest – FIONA

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Piece of neckwear; eat quickly – SCARF
  • 2 Down: Marisa __, actress – TOMEI
  • 3 Down: Type of acid; in a mo (anag.) – AMINO
  • 4 Down: Up, ascended – RISEN
  • 5 Down: Upside-down e, in linguistics; C Shaw (anag.) – SCHWA

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 28, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

FAITH

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 28, 2025

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s grid zipped from Hollywood glamour and fairytale royalty to the technical worlds of linguistics and biology. By balancing an Oscar-winning actress and a swamp-dwelling princess with phonetic symbols and essential acids, the puzzle offered a rich variety of trivia. A playful double-meaning regarding neckwear and some clever anagrams added a fun touch, leading smoothly to a final five-letter word that signifies deep trust or a system of belief. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

NYT Spelling Bee Answers Today: December 28, 2025

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 28,...

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

“Leftovers” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

“ALL SURGERIES AT THE NEW…” Jumble Answers Today (December 28,...

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1439 (December 28, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 28, 2025

“Nighttime outfit, for short” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December...

“Tinder mismatch after swiping…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December...