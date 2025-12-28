The Telegraph Plusword 1,316 Answers Today: December 28, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 28, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 28, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Has top billing – STARS

Has top billing – 6 Across: Comedian – COMIC

Comedian – 7 Across: Mennonite sect in the US – AMISH

Mennonite sect in the US – 8 Across: Extend (a contract) – RENEW

Extend (a contract) – 9 Across: Shrek’s love interest – FIONA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Piece of neckwear; eat quickly – SCARF

Piece of neckwear; eat quickly – 2 Down: Marisa __, actress – TOMEI

Marisa __, actress – 3 Down: Type of acid; in a mo (anag.) – AMINO

Type of acid; in a mo (anag.) – 4 Down: Up, ascended – RISEN

Up, ascended – 5 Down: Upside-down e, in linguistics; C Shaw (anag.) – SCHWA

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 28, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: FAITH

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s grid zipped from Hollywood glamour and fairytale royalty to the technical worlds of linguistics and biology. By balancing an Oscar-winning actress and a swamp-dwelling princess with phonetic symbols and essential acids, the puzzle offered a rich variety of trivia. A playful double-meaning regarding neckwear and some clever anagrams added a fun touch, leading smoothly to a final five-letter word that signifies deep trust or a system of belief. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: