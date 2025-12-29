The Telegraph Plusword 1,317 Answers Today: December 29, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 29, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 29, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Burst into flower- BLOOM
- 6 Across: Big- LARGE
- 7 Across: With everything counted – INALL
- 8 Across: Paired up – MATED
- 9 Across: ____ Morgan, media personality – PIERS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Dirigible – BLIMP
- 2 Down: Hawaiian veranda; a nail (anag.) – LANAI
- 3 Down: Speechify – ORATE
- 4 Down: One staring rudely – OGLER
- 5 Down: Combines, particularly in cards – MELDS
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 29, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
RAPID
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s Telegraph PlusWord feels nicely balanced between accessible and satisfying. The grid nudges you to spot patterns early, then rewards that momentum with a clean finish instead of a cheap twist. Nothing feels unfair or overcomplicated, and the color feedback does its job without giving too much away. It is the kind of puzzle that fits perfectly into a quick break but still leaves you feeling clever at the end. Overall, a solid, smooth solve that understands its lane and stays in it.. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.