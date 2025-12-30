The Telegraph Plusword 1,318 Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 30, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 30, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: DAB device- RADIO

DAB device- 6 Across: Formally states- AVERS

Formally states- 7 Across: Egyptian peninsula – SINAI

Egyptian peninsula – 8 Across: Glue – PASTE

Glue – 9 Across: Dirty look – SNEER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Grates; spars (anag.) – RASPS

Grates; spars (anag.) – 2 Down: Relating to birds – AVIAN

Relating to birds – 3 Down: Packed in tight – DENSE

Packed in tight – 4 Down: Rather angry – IRATE

Rather angry – 5 Down: Willow; I rose (anag.) – OSIER

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 30, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: DONOR

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword grid offers a delightful mix of classic trivia and clever anagrams that reward both general knowledge and a keen eye for wordplay. The inclusion of a specific geographical landmark provides a solid anchor for the “Across” clues, while the “Down” section challenges you to reshuffle letters and identify precise synonyms for emotional states. It is a well-balanced puzzle that flows logically, ensuring that once you find a foothold in one corner, the rest of the grid reveals itself through satisfying intersections. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: