The Telegraph Plusword 1,318 Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 30, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 30, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: DAB device- RADIO
- 6 Across: Formally states- AVERS
- 7 Across: Egyptian peninsula – SINAI
- 8 Across: Glue – PASTE
- 9 Across: Dirty look – SNEER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Grates; spars (anag.) – RASPS
- 2 Down: Relating to birds – AVIAN
- 3 Down: Packed in tight – DENSE
- 4 Down: Rather angry – IRATE
- 5 Down: Willow; I rose (anag.) – OSIER
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 30, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
DONOR
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s Plusword grid offers a delightful mix of classic trivia and clever anagrams that reward both general knowledge and a keen eye for wordplay. The inclusion of a specific geographical landmark provides a solid anchor for the “Across” clues, while the “Down” section challenges you to reshuffle letters and identify precise synonyms for emotional states. It is a well-balanced puzzle that flows logically, ensuring that once you find a foothold in one corner, the rest of the grid reveals itself through satisfying intersections. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.